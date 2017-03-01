Cal Am water pipeline bridge over Hig...

Cal Am water pipeline bridge over Highway 68 still needs permit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> A crucial California American Water-proposed pipeline bridge capable of supporting millions of gallons of water per day over the Monterey-Salinas Highway still needs a Caltrans permit nearly a year and a half after a previous permit application was rejected, and as a local water activist group calls for additional environmental review of the bridge proposal. The proposed bridge spanning the highway parallel and adjacent to the existing Mark Thomas Avenue overcrossing near the Monterey Fairgrounds is part of Cal Am's $50 million water distribution system pipeline running from Seaside to Pacific Grove along a seven-mile route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Feb 20 howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan '17 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan '17 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan '17 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC