Cal Am water pipeline bridge over Highway 68 still needs permit

Monterey >> A crucial California American Water-proposed pipeline bridge capable of supporting millions of gallons of water per day over the Monterey-Salinas Highway still needs a Caltrans permit nearly a year and a half after a previous permit application was rejected, and as a local water activist group calls for additional environmental review of the bridge proposal. The proposed bridge spanning the highway parallel and adjacent to the existing Mark Thomas Avenue overcrossing near the Monterey Fairgrounds is part of Cal Am's $50 million water distribution system pipeline running from Seaside to Pacific Grove along a seven-mile route.

