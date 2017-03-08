'Big Little Lies' Tells the Truth

While the plot of this new HBO series is moved forward by intertwined tales of mystery and friendship, its clearest preoccupation is the complexity of women's identities, especially as they approach midlife. In the second episode, Reese Witherspoon's character, Madeline, gazes thoughtfully toward the ocean when her first grader asks why Mommy so frequently stares at the sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christianity Today.