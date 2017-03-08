'Big Little Lies' Reveals Serious Tru...

'Big Little Lies' Reveals Serious Truths About Planned Parenthood

The title for episode two of Big Little Lies , which aired Sunday, February 26, on HBO, ended up having a much deeper meaning than just competition among some of the mothers to have the most popular children, the best birthday parties, and to be the alpha mother ruling over all other moms at fictional Otter Bay Elementary School set in Monterey, California. The episode "Serious Mothering" opened a "can of worms" with a controversial topic that didn't go in the usual direction that most similar storylines from the Hollywood Left go.

