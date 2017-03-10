Artists respond to the Trump administration with creativity.

Pacific Grove photographer Michelle Magdalena Maddox says her "Lady Liberty, self-portrait 2016" is meant to show a sense of shame about the rise of fear and opposition in the U.S. "Unity and peace are a long road," she says. Pacific Grove photographer Michelle Magdalena Maddox says her "Lady Liberty, self-portrait 2016" is meant to show a sense of shame about the rise of fear and opposition in the U.S. "Unity and peace are a long road," she says.

