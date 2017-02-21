You'll Never Guess The Real Star Of Big Little Lies

While these are all important elements of HBO's new drama Big Little Lies , based off the hit book series of the same name by Australian writer Liane Moriarty, they're not the stars of the show. Neither is Reese Witherspoon's high-strung mom , Madeline Martha Mackenzie, who's worried about her impending identity loss when she's no longer a full-time mom, just high-strung.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.