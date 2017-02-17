Wind storm smacks into Salinas causes significant damage Residents asked to stay indoors. Trees are down, power lines are down and debris is blowing about Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2m4F8qF A Pacific storm with winds of up to 56 miles per hour hit Monterey County early Friday morning downing trees, knocking out power lines, and causing significant damage.

