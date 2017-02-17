Wind gusts bring down power lines and trees; expected to slow by afternoon.

The 1300 block of Kenneth Street in Seaside was closed off around 9am on Friday morning after high voltage wires fell into the street and sidewalk after heavy winds caused multiple power outages in the area. The 1300 block of Kenneth Street in Seaside was closed off around 9am on Friday morning after high voltage wires fell into the street and sidewalk after heavy winds caused multiple power outages in the area.

