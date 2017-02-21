Weather update: Bolsa Knolls, areas along Carmel River evacuated
Monterey >> The Big Sur River reached its moderate flood stage and the Carmel and Salinas rivers continued to rise amid continued rainfall Monday, while evacuations were ordered for Bolsa Knolls near Salinas as well as areas along the Carmel River. The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services ordered a mandatory evacuation for Bolsa Knolls based on information from first responders on the scene.
