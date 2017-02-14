UN condemns North Korea's missile test
UN Security Council strongly condemns North Korea's missile test but regime fires back declaring it is 'just defending itself' They are also more difficult to track by satellite because they have fewer support vehicles in their entourage, expert warns The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea 's ballistic missile launches and warned of 'further significant measures' if Pyongyang does not stop nuclear testing. However, North Korea has fired back angrily rejecting the U.N. Security Council's statement and declaring on Tuesday that all of its tests are 'self-defence measures' to protect its people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|13 hr
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Flake Cop
|66
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC