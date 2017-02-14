UN condemns North Korea's missile test

UN Security Council strongly condemns North Korea's missile test but regime fires back declaring it is 'just defending itself' They are also more difficult to track by satellite because they have fewer support vehicles in their entourage, expert warns The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea 's ballistic missile launches and warned of 'further significant measures' if Pyongyang does not stop nuclear testing. However, North Korea has fired back angrily rejecting the U.N. Security Council's statement and declaring on Tuesday that all of its tests are 'self-defence measures' to protect its people.

