The 2017 Acm Fpga Symposium is Nigh

Machine learning and artificial intelligence will be two of the topics at the 25th annual ACM International Symposium on FPGAs, which will take place February 22-24. On the off-chance you aren't aware, the ACM/SIGDA International Symposium on Field-Programmable Gate Arrays is held annually in Monterey, California, and it's a great forum to keep current regarding advances in all areas of FPGA-related technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DesignLines.