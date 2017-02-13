The 2017 Acm Fpga Symposium is Nigh
Machine learning and artificial intelligence will be two of the topics at the 25th annual ACM International Symposium on FPGAs, which will take place February 22-24. On the off-chance you aren't aware, the ACM/SIGDA International Symposium on Field-Programmable Gate Arrays is held annually in Monterey, California, and it's a great forum to keep current regarding advances in all areas of FPGA-related technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DesignLines.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|18 min
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Flake Cop
|66
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC