Storms drop heavy rains on Monterey County with more to come.
After over a foot of rain dropping on Monterey County in January, seasonal storms continued during the second week in February with more rain expected. According to Mark Strudley, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, Big Sur received 2.9 inches of rain.
