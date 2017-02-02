Squid Fry 02.02.17: Star Gazing
STAR GAZINGa For all the time Squid has spent in Los Angeles, there is one attraction Squid's never visited: the Hollywood Walk of Fame . And unless, on the next visit, Squid can't resist the urge to squirt ink on the star of now-President Donald Trump , Squid doesn't expect that to change: Who cares about a name on the sidewalk? But some officials in Monterey - a city eager to promote itself to tourists - think a local version on Alvarado Street is a swell idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan '17
|BIKSU
|4
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Flake Cop
|66
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC