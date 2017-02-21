Reese Witherspoon Is the Type-A Hero of Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon cemented her status as a type-A role model early on in her career, taking characters that might otherwise have been unlikable and imbuing them with self-possessed charisma. After playing high-school politico Tracy Flick in Election , Witherspoon would be forever associated with those relentless heroines, a beacon of inspiration to overachieving try-hards at all stages of the education system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC