Recycled water treatment plant project headed to county planning commission
Salinas >> Seeking county permission to build and operate an advanced water treatment plant designed to provide recycled water to both the Monterey Peninsula and the Salinas Valley, the Pure Water Monterey groundwater replenishment project is headed to the planning commission on Wednesday. During a public hearing, the Monterey Regional Water Pollution Control Agency will seek design approval for the proposed 22,560-square-foot treatment plant to be built on a 5.7-acre site at the agency's existing regional treatment plant north of Marina, as well as an amendment to an existing 1992 use permit to allow the plant to operate.
