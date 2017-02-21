Recycled water project gets Planning Commission OK after last-minute issues threaten delay
Salinas >> A proposed recycled water project was unanimously approved by the county Planning Commission on Wednesday, but only after surviving last-minute questions over fire response and the need for a building permit that project backers said could have resulted in missing a key Carmel River pumping cutback order milestone. Wednesday's hearing was set to consider the Monterey Regional Water Pollution Control Agency's bid for design approval of a proposed advanced water treatment plant, along with a grading permit and an amended use permit to allow the plant to operate on a 5.7-acre site north of Marina near where an existing treatment plant and the Marina landfill are located.
