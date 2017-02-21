Quick Bites
Mardi Gras will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Sweet Elena's Bakery and Cafe is offering two King Cake varieties to celebrate. There is a French type with puff pastry and almond cream, and a New Orleans-style cake with pecan filling and the colors of Carnival.
