PHOTOS: Solidarity Against Hate Rally in Monterey
A proud mother and son at Saturday's well-attended Solidarity Against Hate rally on February 4th, 2017 in Monterey, CA. An estimated four hundred people, including many families with children, gathered to protest against Trump's refugee ban, discrimination against immigrants, and plans for a border wall.
