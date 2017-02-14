Pentagon officials call reaction to nuclear 'football' photo exaggerated
It's unlikely that an Army officer posing for a photograph with a patron at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort while apparently carrying the "nuclear football" broke any Defense Department regulations, Defense officials said, but doing so has put the Pentagon in an awkward situation. The image was one of several posted over the weekend by Richard DeAgazio, a retired investor, as the president took phone calls publicly over dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after North Korea conducted a ballistic missile test Saturday night.
