Nunes on speakera s circuit from Bakersfield to Monterey, but not at a town hall
Devin Nunes, seen speaking to attendees at a September 2016 water forum in Tulare, is book-ending this week as a featured speaker during special gatherings of devoted conservatives. Three Valley congressmen have come under criticism by Democrats this week for not holding town hall meetings with constituents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC