Nicole Kidman plays it real in Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon tell Julie Eley about their starring roles in the new SoHo series Big Little Lies Nicole Kidman played it for real in her role as a woman in an abusive relationship in the new SoHo drama Big Little Lies . The seven part series, in which she plays Celeste Wright, the mother of twins, sees her in a series of physical altercations with her on-screen husband Perry .

