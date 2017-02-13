New nuclear-capable missile test a su...

New nuclear-capable missile test a success, North Korea says

9 hrs ago

North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming advances in a weapons programme it is pursuing in violation of U.N. resolutions. North Korea fired the missile on a high arc into the sea early on Sunday, the first probe of U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to get tough on an isolated regime that tested nuclear devices and ballistic missiles last year at an unprecedented rate.

