Monterey to implement greater bike and pedestrian access on North Fremont
Cars zip past where new bicycle lanes will be built in the center divide on Fremont Street in Monterey on Monday. Monterey >> In the case of a city project meant to make Monterey's North Fremont area more bicycle-friendly, it's not “If you build it, they will come,” but rather “If they feel safe, they will ride.” That's the philosophy behind the plan that would include the implementation of Class IV bike lanes in the median of North Fremont Street and make the intersections between Casa Verde Way and Canyon Del Rey Boulevard both pedestrian-friendly and ADA compliant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|11 hr
|Secure border at ...
|10
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Flake Cop
|66
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC