Monterey to implement greater bike and pedestrian access on North Fremont

Cars zip past where new bicycle lanes will be built in the center divide on Fremont Street in Monterey on Monday. Monterey >> In the case of a city project meant to make Monterey's North Fremont area more bicycle-friendly, it's not “If you build it, they will come,” but rather “If they feel safe, they will ride.” That's the philosophy behind the plan that would include the implementation of Class IV bike lanes in the median of North Fremont Street and make the intersections between Casa Verde Way and Canyon Del Rey Boulevard both pedestrian-friendly and ADA compliant.

