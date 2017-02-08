Monterey to address Grotto re-negotia...

Monterey to address Grotto re-negotiations and alcohol permit for Sollecito Ballpark

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> Almost eight months after Old Fisherman's Grotto owner Chris Shake threatened to demolish his restaurant because of what he felt were unfair new leasing policies, the city is now ready to revisit those terms. That's what council members along with Mahoney & Associates, the firm hired by the city to negotiate the new lease agreements, will attempt to do during a closed session on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan 30 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan 29 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 23 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan 10 Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan '17 BIKSU 4
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec '16 Flake Cop 66
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at February 08 at 9:05PM PST

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC