Monterey to address Grotto re-negotiations and alcohol permit for Sollecito Ballpark
Monterey >> Almost eight months after Old Fisherman's Grotto owner Chris Shake threatened to demolish his restaurant because of what he felt were unfair new leasing policies, the city is now ready to revisit those terms. That's what council members along with Mahoney & Associates, the firm hired by the city to negotiate the new lease agreements, will attempt to do during a closed session on Tuesday.
