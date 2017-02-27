Monterey to address emergency homeless shelter overlay district zoning
Monterey >> The Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to consider rezoning where future emergency homeless shelters would be located in Monterey. The meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, is open to the public and comes after city planning officials proposed rezoning one specific area but then decided to broaden the area to all properties designed for commercial and industrial uses in the city.
