Monterey Movie Tours departs daily from Monterey.
Nearly 200 films have been shot here since a cameraman for Thomas Edison captured carriages arriving at the Hotel Del Monte in 1897, and Doug Lumsden knows the details on most of them. Lumsden dishes on all things films and celebrities, from Doris Day to Clint Eastwood, on his Monterey Movie Tours, a fun and interesting tour that both tourists and locals will enjoy.
