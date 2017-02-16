Lower Presidio Park tours offer a glimpse into Montereya s history and parka s future
Monterey >> In an effort to promote the Lower Presidio Historic Park and its renovations, the Old Monterey Foundation is resuming its monthly walking tours of the park starting Saturday. Led by Tim Thomas, a fourth generation Monterey native who was also the historian and curator for the Monterey Maritime and History Museum, the two-hour exploration will cover the major historic highlights of a site thought by some to be one of the most historically significant on the West Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Tue
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Flake Cop
|66
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC