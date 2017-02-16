Lower Presidio Park tours offer a glimpse into Montereya s history and parka s future

Monterey >> In an effort to promote the Lower Presidio Historic Park and its renovations, the Old Monterey Foundation is resuming its monthly walking tours of the park starting Saturday. Led by Tim Thomas, a fourth generation Monterey native who was also the historian and curator for the Monterey Maritime and History Museum, the two-hour exploration will cover the major historic highlights of a site thought by some to be one of the most historically significant on the West Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.