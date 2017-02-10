John Kocinski celebrates his sweep of the 1997 World Superbike event at Laguna Seca Raceway
In this week's Throwback we go back 20 years ago to the American round of the Superbike World Championship at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California. It turned out to be an outstanding weekend for Castrol Honda ace John Kocinski.
