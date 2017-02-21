Intermezzo: Remembering Nathalie; Khu...

Intermezzo: Remembering Nathalie; Khudyeva s prize; Carmel Bacha s upcoming 80th birthday

With sadness and fond memories, I read last week in this newspaper about the death of Nathalie Plotkin, age 92. A great friend to the Monterey Peninsula music community, she contributed her knowledge and skills as an artist, writer and patron for decades. Her obituary described her as “an educated, worldly, well-read, opinionated, talented and accomplished woman.” I knew her to be all of these.

