Inside Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and HBO's - Big...

A frosty spit of rain could not dampen the premiere of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern's new prestige HBO drama "Big Little Lies" in Hollywood on Tuesday night. Written by David E. Kelley and directed by "Dallas Buyers Club" director Jean-Marc Valle, the A-list talent crammed in to this TV project rightfully earned the treatment usually reserved for summer blockbusters: closed off streets for arrivals in to the Chinese Theatre and a sprawling party consuming the Roosevelt Hotel across the street.

