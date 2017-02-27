HIT Think A doctor and his quest for statistical truth
Swedish physician Hans Rosling's second career as a globally renowned data guru and apostle of progress impressed a lot of people, me included. It didn't impress Hans Rosling much, though.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health Data Management.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC