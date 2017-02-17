HBO's Big Little Lies: The Changes to...

HBO's Big Little Lies: The Changes to Expect From Book to Screen

HBO's new drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley finally makes its debut this Sunday, taking Liane Moriarty 's juicy 2014 bestseller about a murder and school politics at an elementary school from the page to the small screen. As huge fans of the novel, we were curious to see if any major changes were made in the transition, and we're happy to say the changes, small and few and far between, totally work and only add to this delicious and dark tale of a first grade fundraiser turned crime scene.

