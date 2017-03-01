Gathering for Women opens homeless day center in Monterey
Monterey >> Gathering for Women , the program that has been helping homeless women on the Monterey Peninsula since 2014, got a big step closer to its goal of better serving the needs of its clients with the opening of its new service center in Monterey set for Wednesday. The center, located at 187 El Dorado St. in Suite D, will offer critical care services and resources to homeless women such as clothing, personal care items and case management, along with referrals to appropriate service agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan '17
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC