Gathering for Women opens homeless day center in Monterey

Monterey >> Gathering for Women , the program that has been helping homeless women on the Monterey Peninsula since 2014, got a big step closer to its goal of better serving the needs of its clients with the opening of its new service center in Monterey set for Wednesday. The center, located at 187 El Dorado St. in Suite D, will offer critical care services and resources to homeless women such as clothing, personal care items and case management, along with referrals to appropriate service agencies.

