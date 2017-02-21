Downtown Monterey prepares to celebra...

Downtown Monterey prepares to celebrate fashion epicenter Lunablu

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Monterey County Herald

Shhhhhh! It's supposed to be a surprise party! Even though the cat has been out of the bag for the past week or so, the Lunablu 20th Anniversary Block Party is intended to surprise the Monterey clothing store's owner Alexandra Bernett, 45. Her husband of 15 years, Frankie Jenkins, 47, is the mastermind behind the organization of the event slated for Sunday from noon until 10 p.m. on the short block of Bonifacio Plaza, between Alvarado Street and Tyler. According to Jenkins, she's unaware that it's happening or that it will be a monster of a party with several bands, a DJ dance set, a couple of food trucks, adult beverages, and activities for children early in the proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Feb 20 howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan 30 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan 29 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan '17 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC