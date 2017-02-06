Crash on Highway 1 near Big Sur kills...

Crash on Highway 1 near Big Sur kills female driver

11 hrs ago

Big Sur >> An early morning, single-vehicle crash occurred on southbound Highway 1 in Big Sur killing the driver, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 5 a.m. Monday, a CHP officer coming back from a road closure on Highway 1, saw the vehicle crash site in the opposite direction, said Oscar Loza, CHP spokesman.

