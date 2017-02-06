Crash on Highway 1 near Big Sur kills female driver
Big Sur >> An early morning, single-vehicle crash occurred on southbound Highway 1 in Big Sur killing the driver, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 5 a.m. Monday, a CHP officer coming back from a road closure on Highway 1, saw the vehicle crash site in the opposite direction, said Oscar Loza, CHP spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan '17
|BIKSU
|4
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Flake Cop
|66
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC