Cal Am water main fails, flooding downtown Monterey.
A water main owned by California American Water failed this afternoon, sending streams of water down Madison and Polk streets and into downtown Monterey. Monterey Assistant City Manager Hans Uslar reports that "massive" Cal Am crews are onsite trying to shut down the leak.
