Cal Am water main fails, flooding dow...

Cal Am water main fails, flooding downtown Monterey.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

A water main owned by California American Water failed this afternoon, sending streams of water down Madison and Polk streets and into downtown Monterey. Monterey Assistant City Manager Hans Uslar reports that "massive" Cal Am crews are onsite trying to shut down the leak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 7 hr Secure border at ... 10
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan 30 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan 29 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 23 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec '16 Flake Cop 66
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC