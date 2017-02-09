Big Sur woman who died in Monday crash identified
Big Sur >> The identity of the Big Sur woman who died in an early-morning crash on Monday has been released by the California Highway Patrol. Lara Anderson, 41, died on scene from blunt force trauma after the 2008 Toyota Yaris she was driving crashed into a tree off Highway 1 near Captain Cooper Elementary School, about 30 miles south of Monterey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan '17
|BIKSU
|4
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Flake Cop
|66
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC