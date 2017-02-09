Big Sur woman who died in Monday crash identified

Big Sur >> The identity of the Big Sur woman who died in an early-morning crash on Monday has been released by the California Highway Patrol. Lara Anderson, 41, died on scene from blunt force trauma after the 2008 Toyota Yaris she was driving crashed into a tree off Highway 1 near Captain Cooper Elementary School, about 30 miles south of Monterey.

