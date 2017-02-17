Big Little Lies Power Ranking: Which ...

Big Little Lies Power Ranking: Which Woman Came Out on Top in the Premiere's Mommy Wars?

Welcome to Monterey, Calif., where the only thing bigger than the houses are the rivalries between the moms at the elementary school at the center of Big Little lies , HBO's sexy adaptation of Liane Moriarty 's best-selling 2014 novel. In Sunday night's premiere, we see flashes of a trivia night gone wrong, where one of the parents is murdered: The viewers don't find out who died and who killed them, as detectives interview all the parents, who are more than happy to dish the dirt surrounding the five women at the center of the drama, played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern .

