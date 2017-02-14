Big Little Lies Doesn't Need 'Strong Women' To Be A Feminist Show
When one thinks of TV's "strong women," one might consider Game of Thrones ' Arya Stark, Scandal 's Olivia Pope, or the ever-iconic Law & Order: SVU detective Olivia Benson. These women deserve the title: they are fearless, in charge, and better at what they do than any of the boys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Mon
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC