'Big Little Lies': David E. Kelley & ...

'Big Little Lies': David E. Kelley & Jean-Marc Vallee on Making a Murderer in Monterey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Collider

Based on the bestseller of the same name by Liane Moriarity , written for television and created by David E. Kelley , and with the season directed by Jean-Marc Vallee , the HBO seven-episode series Big Little Lies is as highly addicting and entertaining, as it is well done and expertly acted. Set in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, Calif., where nothing is quite as it seems, the story follows Madeline , Celeste and Jane , and their lives and friendships, as rumors, conflicts, secrets and betrayals threaten to compromise everything between husbands and wives, parents and children, and friends and neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Collider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Feb 20 howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan 30 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan 29 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan '17 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC