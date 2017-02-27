'Big Little Lies': David E. Kelley & Jean-Marc Vallee on Making a Murderer in Monterey

Based on the bestseller of the same name by Liane Moriarity , written for television and created by David E. Kelley , and with the season directed by Jean-Marc Vallee , the HBO seven-episode series Big Little Lies is as highly addicting and entertaining, as it is well done and expertly acted. Set in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, Calif., where nothing is quite as it seems, the story follows Madeline , Celeste and Jane , and their lives and friendships, as rumors, conflicts, secrets and betrayals threaten to compromise everything between husbands and wives, parents and children, and friends and neighbors.

