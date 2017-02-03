Appeals court denies Trump request to...

Appeals court denies Trump request to immediatelya

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Afghan American Humaira Suba, 12, joins others during a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Monterey, Calif., Feb. 4, 2017. U.S.-bound migrants were seizing the opportunity to enter the United States on Sunday after a federal appeals court in San Francisco denied the Trump administration request for immediate reinstatement of a controversial, temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations and all refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan 30 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan 29 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 23 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan 10 Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan '17 BIKSU 4
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec '16 Flake Cop 66
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Monterey County was issued at February 06 at 9:17AM PST

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC