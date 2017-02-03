Appeals court denies Trump request to immediatelya

Afghan American Humaira Suba, 12, joins others during a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Monterey, Calif., Feb. 4, 2017. U.S.-bound migrants were seizing the opportunity to enter the United States on Sunday after a federal appeals court in San Francisco denied the Trump administration request for immediate reinstatement of a controversial, temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations and all refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.