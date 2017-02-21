A look at the reactions, outcomes and bottom lines from the Big Little Lies production.
Weeks remain before Big Little Lies airs its seventh and final episode, but one outcome is already certain. Locals traveling elsewhere will meet someone and share where they're from, and the response will be: "Oh! Big Little Lies !" Whether area residents like it or not, they will be linked by any number of strangers to the rich/conniving/cutthroat/glamorous soccer moms that drive the plot of the series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC