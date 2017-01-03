Wine of the week: 2013 Irony Pinot Noir Small Lot Reserve
This award-winning pinot noir from the family-owned Irony winery in Monterey, California is made from fruit sourced from a trio of the region's best appellations: Santa Lucia Highlands, Arroyo Seco and San Bernabe. The regions vary in climate, soils, grape clones and rootstock, which adds complexity to the blend.
