What an Obamacare repeal could mean for Monterey County.
Kelly Watson Snyder worries that she and her 6-year-old son, Jaylen, will have trouble in the future getting health insurance if Obamacare is repealed. Both have pre-existing conditions, and are insured for now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Mon
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Flake Cop
|66
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC