Trump's North Korea red line could come back to haunt him
In three words of a tweet this week, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump vowed North Korea would never test an intercontinental ballistic missile. "It won't happen!" Trump wrote after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday his nuclear-capable country was close to testing an ICBM of a kind that could someday hit the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Flake Cop
|66
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC