Tree crashes through Monterey home of family that faced floods in Hurricane Katrina
In 2005, floods from Hurricane Katrina devastated James Owen's house in New Orleans. Natural disaster struck the Owens again Friday morning when a tree crashed through their Monterey home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Flake Cop
|66
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Disgusted
|6
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC