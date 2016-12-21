Tonight's Movie: Tortilla Flat (1942)...

Tonight's Movie: Tortilla Flat (1942) - A Warner Archive DVD Review

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Laura's Miscellaneous Musings

TORTILLA FLAT , MGM's filming of the John Steinbeck novel, is available on DVD from the Warner Archive . Tortilla Flat is a poor community near Monterey, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laura's Miscellaneous Musings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Sun Herting bad 88
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec 29 Flake Cop 66
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec 19 Disgusted 6
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec 9 Juan Illota 5,751
Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!? Nov '16 Cjay22 8
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,327 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC