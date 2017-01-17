The best warming wines for winter

In winter we recognize nature's power over us and our need for sustenance against it - a warm sweater, a blazing fire, a hot drink - whether we're in icy Minnesota or balmy Miami. - Mulled red wine: sturdy reds heated with honey, orange peel and such "mulling spices" as cinnamon, orange, cloves, star anise, cardamom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.