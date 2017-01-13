Sxip Shirey's New Album 'A Bottle of ...

Sxip Shirey's New Album 'A Bottle of Whiskey and a Handful of Bees' Out Today

Acclaimed electro-acoustic composer and performer Sxip Shirey's new album A Bottle of Whiskey and a Handful of Bees, is out now on VIA Records. Preceding release Billboard premiered the video for his new track "Woman of Constant Sorrow," featuring vocals and performance from Rhiannon Giddens.

