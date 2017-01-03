Storm door opens to more rain

After five years of historic drought, conditions in the Pacific Ocean are lining up in drenching ways not seen since at least 2010, with new storms forming off California's coast that will continue to bring rain throughout next week, even after this weekend's powerful system is gone. “You get this once in a decade,” said Bill Patzert, a research scientist and oceanographer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.

