Rising ocean temperatures could poison your seafood

A new study has found a connection between warmer oceans and hazardous levels of domoic acid - a dangerous neurotoxin produced by tiny algae that can accumulate in crabs, mussels and other sea life. The toxin first caught the attention of public health officials in 1987, when three people died and more than 100 fell ill after eating toxic shellfish from Prince Edward Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.